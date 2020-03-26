Advertisement [adrotate group="4"]

| 1 min read | from Michigan State Police |

LANSING, MICH. After her Consumer Protection intake lines were flooded with phone calls related to violations of the state’s new rules implemented as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is providing guidance on how to file complaints about individuals and businesses that aren’t complying with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

“These are unprecedented times and my office is working with Gov. Whitmer’s office, local law enforcement agencies and other parties to ensure these executive orders are being followed,” Nessel said. “The orders are in place to protect the public health and welfare of Michigan’s residents, and consequences will result to those found to be in willful violation. By working together through this public health emergency and staying home, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection intake team will continue to receive consumer reports of price-gouging and scams. Those can be made online or by calling the office’s tip line at 877-765-8388. For other violations of the Governor’s executive orders, please contact the law enforcement agency where you reside.

Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

Anyone seeking interpretation of an executive order should first review those orders and the Frequently Asked Questions listed on the state’s website devoted to COVID-19. Weblinks to those pages and additional information can also be found through the Attorney General’s website.

If an answer is not found, requests for an interpretation of an executive order can be emailed. Responses to those inquiries will likely be a delayed as the Attorney General’s office discusses them with the Governor’s Office for a final determination.

“This situation is fluid and rapidly changing, and we appreciate your patience,” Nessel said. “We’re all in this together and we are counting on every resident to do everything they can to stay safe, stay healthy and stay home.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.