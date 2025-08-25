AI Courses for Small Businesses Among New WCC Offerings

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take center stage this fall in Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) lineup of non-credit professional development courses.

The Fall semester highlights technology innovation and how applied AI can boost business productivity and empower ideas, work and life. Classes are designed for small business owners and adult learners just learning how to use the new innovative tools.

Tom Keuten will teach students how to make AI accessible and actionable in “Introduction to Generative AI” and “Generative AI for Business: From Idea to Value.” Keuten is a technology strategist who works as Senior Vice President at RightPoint.

AI classes are among an array of diverse new offerings in the areas of professional development, fast-track job training industry certifications and personal enrichment.

A full roster of fall classes may be viewed online, with classes now open for registration.

Fast-track job training programs are aligned with industry certifications, offering community members a way to quickly earn the skills or credentials that employers want, sometimes in as little as a few weeks.

Three fast-track certifications are offered in the high-demand, high-paying field of fiber optics, in which the median annual wage for a technician is $65,000, according to Lightcast data. Additional fast-track programs are offered in the cybersecurity, website design, digital marketing, healthcare and fitness, and paralegal job markets.

Personal enrichment classes are offered in creative arts; hobbies and exploration; home and life; languages; and well-being. This fall’s new classes include:

Group Beginner Voice

Salsa and Merengue Dance

Slow Waltz Dance

Tango Dance

Rumba and Cha-Cha-Cha Dance

Sewing Pillowcases

Additionally, experienced trainers are encouraged to apply to lead future non-credit, skills-based classes that support adult learners and workforce development. New classes are offered each semester. Learn more about teaching opportunities at wccnet.edu/noncredit.

Register Now

WHEN: Fall 2025

WHERE: In person at WCC, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, and online, depending on the type of course

REGISTER: Register online.