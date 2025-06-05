June 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Doug Marrin

HealthMichigan

Air Quality Advisory in Effect for Northern Michigan Through Friday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air quality in Northern Michigan through Friday, June 6. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity.

Photo: The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted on X: “Unfortunely, what you’re seeing today is not fog surrounding the Mackinac Bridge but smoke coming from the wildfires and our neighbors to the North.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Houghton Lake and surrounding areas for Thursday, June 5 and Friday, June 6, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires pushing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to unhealthy levels.

  • Thursday, June 5: AQI 120 – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange)
  • Friday, June 6: AQI 140 – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange)

The advisory covers the Eastern Upper Peninsula and all of Northern Lower Michigan, generally north of a Ludington-to-Midland line.

Extended Outlook:

  • Saturday, June 7: Still unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange)
  • Sunday, June 8: Unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange)
  • Monday, June 9: Good (Green)
  • Tuesday, June 10: Moderate (Yellow)

Health Advisory:

Sensitive individuals—such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions—should limit outdoor activities during this period.

Tips to Protect Yourself and Improve Air Quality:

  • Close windows overnight to keep indoor air cleaner
  • Run central air conditioning with a MERV-13 or higher filter, if available
  • Avoid outdoor burning and reduce use of wood-burning appliances

EGLE is actively monitoring conditions and expects improvement in air quality by the beginning of next week.

air quality alert June 2025, Michigan air quality, Michigan environment, northern michigan, Upper Peninsula, wildfire smoke

Latest articles

Swing into Summer: Yo-Yo Pros Kick Off Milan In Motion Program

Karen Lambert

Air Quality Advisory in Effect for Northern Michigan Through Friday

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News