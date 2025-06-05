Air Quality Advisory in Effect for Northern Michigan Through Friday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air quality in Northern Michigan through Friday, June 6. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity.

Photo: The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted on X: “Unfortunely, what you’re seeing today is not fog surrounding the Mackinac Bridge but smoke coming from the wildfires and our neighbors to the North.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Houghton Lake and surrounding areas for Thursday, June 5 and Friday, June 6, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires pushing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) to unhealthy levels.

Thursday, June 5: AQI 120 – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange)

AQI 120 – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Friday, June 6: AQI 140 – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange)

The advisory covers the Eastern Upper Peninsula and all of Northern Lower Michigan, generally north of a Ludington-to-Midland line.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday, June 7: Still unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange)

Still unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) Sunday, June 8: Unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange)

Unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) Monday, June 9: Good (Green)

Good (Green) Tuesday, June 10: Moderate (Yellow)

Health Advisory:

Sensitive individuals—such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions—should limit outdoor activities during this period.

Tips to Protect Yourself and Improve Air Quality:

Close windows overnight to keep indoor air cleaner

Run central air conditioning with a MERV-13 or higher filter, if available

Avoid outdoor burning and reduce use of wood-burning appliances

EGLE is actively monitoring conditions and expects improvement in air quality by the beginning of next week.