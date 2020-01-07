Advertisement





Albert Floyd Monroe

Battle Creek, Michigan Formerly of Clarkston

In the early morning hours of January 4,2020, Albert Floyd Monroe, loving husband, father, grandpa and brother, passed away at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital at the age of 76. Al was born on June 24, 1943, in Pontiac, MI to Floyd and Marion Monroe.

He was employed at General Motors for 30 years, working in skilled trades as a pipe-fitter, and finished his career traveling internationally, serving on a Quality Control team. He loved listening to and singing Barbershop music. Al was a member of the Big Chief Barbershop Chorus of Waterford, MI, and sang for many years as a tenor with the Four Wheel Drive Barbershop Quartet. He found great joy watching his daughters and grandchildren perform in musical and athletic events over the years. He was an avid sports fan. He loved watching all sports, but especially Red Wings hockey and U of M football.

August 22, 1964, Al married his first love, Gari Foster of Lake Orion, MI. Along with his loving wife, Al will be greatly missed by his daughters Julie (Dennis) Deppner, Carrie (Chris) Phillips, grandchildren Kendrick Goodge, Taryn (Matthew) Giniat, Nicholas Deppner, Drew Deppner, Chloe Phillips, and sister Sharron Santala-Greenwald.

He was preceded in death by daughter Shelley Goodge, grandson Evan Deppner and his siblings Suzanne Monroe and David Monroe.

A memorial service will take place Monday, January 13, 11:00 am from Ottawa Park Cemetery in Clarkston, Michigan, with Rev. Rick Dake officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10-11 am. Expressions of sympathy may be provided to Lakeview Middle School in Battle Creek to assist with theater and musical productions or to the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.