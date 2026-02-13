ALI Michigan Announces Spring 2026 Classes

ALI Michigan (Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea, Michigan), an affiliate of the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, supports life-long learning by offering online and in-person enrichment classes for adults in central southern Michigan.

Looking forward to digging out of your winter burrow? ALI Michigan is ready with an exciting array of Spring 2026 classes, which run from February to the end of May. Subjects include gardening, cooking, history, musical theater, genealogy, technology, and travel. Look for ALI’s Spring 2026 mini catalog in your mailbox or at various sites in the 5 Healthy towns area, and come visit us at the Chelsea Expo on March 7.

Kick-starting the Spring term, John Deikis will take us along with him on The Road to Batopilas: Exploring Mexico’s Copper Canyon by Motorcycle. You will not only visit this stunning network of canyons, but also meet the indigenous Tarahumara people, who have maintained their cultural identity despite outside influences. This In-Person class will be held on Monday, February 23 at the Chelsea Senior Center.

Next you can try Bicycle Touring in Southeast Asia on Tuesday, February 24 with Willy Hunter and Rebecca Houtsma, who went on two slow-paced trips through Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos. You’ll learn about the daily lives of the people, the industries, agriculture, schools, and tourist sites of these countries. This In-Person class will be held at the Chelsea State Bank (Downtown Office).

Online registration is available through ALI Michigan’s website, www.alimichigan.org. There you will find complete class information, and can register and make payments for classes. For further information, email [email protected], or write to ALI Michigan, PO Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118.