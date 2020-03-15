Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Gregory Dill, Washtenaw County Administrator |

Ann Arbor, MI – Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill announced today that all non-essential county operations will be closed through April 5, 2020 – The county is planning to open all departments for business as usual on Monday, April 6, 2020.



“In order to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we’ve made the determination to close all non-essential county operations and ask all nonessential staff to stay home,’ said Administrator Dill, ‘this was not an easy decision, we are the safety net in our community, and we’ve worked to identify staff who can continue their work with our most vulnerable.” Dill continued, “I’ve asked each department to update their official page on www.washtenaw.org and share what the public can expect during this closure.”



Staff deemed essential will be working remotely from home when possible, and those who have direct interaction with our community members will continue to provide those mandated and safety-net services. For example, those with food or shelter insecurities will continue to be served at the same level, those who develop these insecurities as a result of this crisis are asked to contact the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development.



It should be noted that the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is planning to hold their March 18 meeting at 10:00 a.m. but are discouraging the public from attending. The meeting is livestreamed on the Board’s webpage, which can be found by clicking ‘Watch Meetings’ here.



Chair of the Board Jason Morgan states, “The safety and well-being of our employees is critical and we are taking this action to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while ensuring essential services and social safety functions continue to operate. We are moving our board meeting to the morning to avoid having staff around in the evening, reducing our agenda to only time-sensitive actions and ensuring the meeting is accessible online as always. We also encourage residents to stay home and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.”



Both Chair Morgan and Administrator Dill thank our community members for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented crisis and ask that residents continue to utilize information from our Health Department, the State of Michigan and the CDC – please follow their directives so we may slow the spread of this illness.

