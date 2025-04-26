All Open Seats Contested in Upcoming Milan Elections; Library Board Seeks Appointee

Milan City has enough mayor and library board candidates to have an August Primary. The five council candidates will compete for three open spots at November’s election.

In addition, the library board is accepting applications through May 13 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Vice President Tom Sorensen. At press time, Library Board President Larry Biederman said no one had applied for the position.

Library Board Candidates

Meanwhile, five candidates—Rod Hill, Peter Kentes, Cary Lieffers, Marie Walters and Kelsey Winter—have filed to run for the two elected Library Board seats.

In addition to Sorensen, who resigned because he is moving out of Milan, Library Trustee Randy Westbrooks also has chosen not to run for re-election.

“I’m just amazed,” Biederman said. “In my time on the board [since 2004] … two years ago was our first contested election and this year is our first Library Board needing a Primary—that’s amazing. I never thought that would happen. Quite often the city council and mayor positions—they don’t need a Primary.”

Mayor and City Council Candidates

At this year’s Primary, Mayor Ed Kolar will be running for re-election against Laura Russeau and Danette Talbot.

Two incumbents will be running to keep their city council seats – Councilmember Christian Thompson and Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Shannon Dare Wayne. Also running for one of the three city council seats, are Marie Gress, Connie Harrison and Jesse Nie.

Councilmember Josh Kofflin has chosen not to run for re-election.

August Primary and Library Board Applications

The Primary election for the mayor and library board seats will be Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., followed by the final election Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To apply for the vacancy on The Milan Public Library Board of Trustees, mail or email a letter of intent and resume/credentials summary by Tuesday, May 13 to Larry Biederman, Milan Public Library, 151 Wabash St., Milan MI 48160 or mplpresident@gmail.com. This appointed position will last through December 2025 and is not paid. Applicants must be a Milan City resident and a registered voter.

Biederman says he’d like to appoint someone with a passion for the library, who will be a community leader and will advocate for the needs of all patrons.