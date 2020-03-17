Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Lyndon Township experienced a first on March 16.

It held its township board meeting over the phone through remote conferencing, and it was a success.

With the entire board and a few others, including staff, present through their phones the meeting went on for around 90 minutes with various decisions made and others postponed, but still discussed.

This comes in response to the COVID-19 situation.

The township has closed its doors and is now working on doing its business in other ways. In the near term, the township said on its website it will continue to hold public meetings via audio conferencing, and eventually video, and will conduct other business via phone, email, mail and drop-box at township hall for the next three weeks.

Some meetings will need to be canceled and rescheduled.

Lyndon Township Supervisor Marc Keezer ended the meeting with some comments on the situation, which he said seems to be escalating and evolving each day.

In considering the overall situation, Keezer said there’s one point he wanted to make clear and that is, “this global situation is not stopping Lyndon from moving forward with our business.”

He said they will be conducting all important essential meeting through remote conferencing. He said they would like to eventually add the video capability, but for now the audio part will suffice.

“I think it went okay,” he said of the board meeting. “Room for improvements.”

At one point in the meeting, a township board member’s cat did make an appearance in the background with some meowing.

The township board was supposed to have a meeting with the Washtenaw County Road Commission on March 16th, but that was canceled and is expected to be held at a later date. However, the township did approve one road decision and that was committing matching funds toward dust control.

In another decision, the township board decided it will move forward on selling a piece of property it owns just north of North Territorial on M-52’s west side. The property is 4.5 acres and was appraised at $86,500. The board by a 4 to 1 vote decided to list the property and place a for sale sign on it.

Treasurer Mary Jane Maze was the no vote. She said she wanted to take some more time to discuss the potential sale and such details as the price.

Keezer said he was in favor of moving ahead on listing it because the property has been appraised and it might be an attractive spot for someone wanting to buy property this spring. He said the timing was important.

The remote conferencing was expected to be used with the zoning board of appeals and board of review meetings, so township business will continue.

For those interested in learning more, go to the township website at www.twp-lyndon.org or call 734-475-2401.