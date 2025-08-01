August 01, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Amazon Basics Premium Foam Mattresses Critical Recall Alert

Product Recalls

Recalls

Amazon Basics Premium Foam Mattresses Critical Recall Alert

Amazon is recalling its Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattresses due to a critical fire hazard, as these products violate federal flammability standards. This nationwide recall affects approximately 2,700 units sold across the United States via Amazon.com. The recall is crucial to ensure consumer safety, as these mattresses pose a risk of serious injury or death.

The specific mattresses involved include twin, full, queen, and king sizes, manufactured between December 22, 2022, and May 16, 2024. They are nine inches thick, featuring a white top panel and a gray side panel, with an Amazon Basics tag on the foot panel. Identification details, such as the manufacture date, SKU numbers (ABFM0933, ABFM0946, ABFM0950, ABFM0966), and prototype ID, are located on a white label on the center seam of the foot panel.

Consumers should immediately cease using these mattresses. To obtain a full refund, customers must follow Amazon’s instructions, which include marking the mattress as “Recalled,” photographing it, and certifying disposal through Amazon’s dedicated recall website. Amazon will issue refunds upon receiving proof of disposal. For further assistance, consumers can contact Amazon toll-free or visit the recall website.Image 2: Recalled Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattress
Image 3: The Amazon Basics tag is located on the foot panel of the recalled mattress
Image 4: The date of manufacture, SKU and prototype ID are on a white label on the center seam of the foot panel

Link to original recall.

Latest articles

Amazon Basics Premium Foam Mattresses Critical Recall Alert

Product Recalls

IKEA Recalls 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Presses for Safety

Product Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News