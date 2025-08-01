Amazon Basics Premium Foam Mattresses Critical Recall Alert

Amazon is recalling its Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattresses due to a critical fire hazard, as these products violate federal flammability standards. This nationwide recall affects approximately 2,700 units sold across the United States via Amazon.com. The recall is crucial to ensure consumer safety, as these mattresses pose a risk of serious injury or death.

The specific mattresses involved include twin, full, queen, and king sizes, manufactured between December 22, 2022, and May 16, 2024. They are nine inches thick, featuring a white top panel and a gray side panel, with an Amazon Basics tag on the foot panel. Identification details, such as the manufacture date, SKU numbers (ABFM0933, ABFM0946, ABFM0950, ABFM0966), and prototype ID, are located on a white label on the center seam of the foot panel.

Consumers should immediately cease using these mattresses. To obtain a full refund, customers must follow Amazon’s instructions, which include marking the mattress as “Recalled,” photographing it, and certifying disposal through Amazon’s dedicated recall website. Amazon will issue refunds upon receiving proof of disposal. For further assistance, consumers can contact Amazon toll-free or visit the recall website.





Link to original recall.