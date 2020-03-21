Advertisement





Jackson, MI – In an email message sent yesterday afternoon to members of American 1 Credit Union, the credit union’s President/CEO Martha Fuerstenau announced that beginning today, March 21, American 1’s operating hours will be reduced to the hours of 9 am–1 pm, Monday through Saturday. All branches lobbies that remained open after a partial lobby closure this past Monday will also close to the public beginning Monday, March 23. All drive-thru and digital services continue operating to serve members.

“Up until this point, we have done our best to keep as many locations open as possible to provide continued service to members, while still keeping a safe and healthy space for employees,” stated Fuerstenau in the email. “Unfortunately we’ve reached the point where we can no longer balance those things.”

American 1 is currently operating at about 40% of regular staffing due to COVID-19. According to the email, the credit union shortened their hours out of necessity to keep staff healthy and prevent burnout. The new operating hours were chosen to line up with the hours of some local grocery stores in hopes people who are running errands will complete their banking at the same time.

American 1 is equipped to handle the majority of essential banking services remotely through Online Banking, the American 1 Mobile App (with mobile check deposit), their 24-hour Contact Center and other self-service options.

Member cash needs can be met with drive-thru services, open 9 am–1 pm Monday through Saturday, and American 1’s extensive network of ATMs. The American 1 website is continuously updated to maintain a current listing of all operating drive-thru and ATM locations. American 1 credit and debit cards will experience no interruption in service and the Contact Center will be available to assist with any issues that might be encountered.

“American 1 Credit Union is financially strong and your deposits are safe and sound,” continued Fuerstenau. “We must also keep our employees safe and sound in order to continue to serve you.”

Established in 1950, American 1 Credit Union today serves over 57,000 members with branches in Jackson, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Lenawee, and Wayne counties. American 1 is proud to serve the members of their communities by creating financial wellness through personal everyday banking.