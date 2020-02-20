| 1 min read | from American 1 |
Jackson, MI – American 1 has been putting community first through sponsorships, donations, major gifts, and volunteer efforts since they were founded in 1950.
“We want to create a lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1. “American 1 and our Board of Directors are passionate about contributing to the growth and education of our communities through purposeful donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.”
In 2019 American 1 gave to 255 organizations in Jackson, Lenawee, Hillsdale, Wayne, Washtenaw, and Calhoun counties totaling more than $1 million. Some of the most notable giving was $600,000 to the Jackson YMCA toward their capital campaign and $250,000 to Spring Arbor University for The Arena Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union. An additional $151,287 in funding was gifted to area nonprofit organizations including Hot Air Jubilee, Talons Out Honor Flight, Bright Walls, and many more.
“American 1 developed the Community Partnerships department to emphasize the importance of consistent and thoughtful community engagement. I am proud to work for an organization and lead a team that genuinely values community,” said Janelle Merritt, VP of Community Partnerships.
Other American 1 community initiatives included:
- Partnered with nine credit unions through the Southern Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions to abolish $2.5 million in medical debt for 3,182 people in surrounding counties
- Joined forces with CP Federal Credit Union to host the 19th Annual Hit ‘em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit and raised a record-breaking $65,000 to benefit the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home
- Provided $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating seniors through Skip-a-Pay program
- Donated 15,840 bottles of water to community events
- Contributed 428 hours of Volunteer Time Off by American 1 staff members
Established in 1950, American 1 Credit Union today serves over 57,000 members with branches in Jackson, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Lenawee, and Wayne counties. American 1 is proud to serve the members of their communities by creating financial wellness through personal everyday banking.