Jackson, MI – American 1 has been putting community first through sponsorships, donations, major gifts, and volunteer efforts since they were founded in 1950.

“We want to create a lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1. “American 1 and our Board of Directors are passionate about contributing to the growth and education of our communities through purposeful donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.”

In 2019 American 1 gave to 255 organizations in Jackson, Lenawee, Hillsdale, Wayne, Washtenaw, and Calhoun counties totaling more than $1 million. Some of the most notable giving was $600,000 to the Jackson YMCA toward their capital campaign and $250,000 to Spring Arbor University for The Arena Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union. An additional $151,287 in funding was gifted to area nonprofit organizations including Hot Air Jubilee, Talons Out Honor Flight, Bright Walls, and many more.

“American 1 developed the Community Partnerships department to emphasize the importance of consistent and thoughtful community engagement. I am proud to work for an organization and lead a team that genuinely values community,” said Janelle Merritt, VP of Community Partnerships.

Other American 1 community initiatives included:

Partnered with nine credit unions through the Southern Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions to abolish $2.5 million in medical debt for 3,182 people in surrounding counties

Joined forces with CP Federal Credit Union to host the 19 th Annual Hit ‘em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit and raised a record-breaking $65,000 to benefit the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home

Annual Hit ‘em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit and raised a record-breaking $65,000 to benefit the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home Provided $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating seniors through Skip-a-Pay program

Donated 15,840 bottles of water to community events

Contributed 428 hours of Volunteer Time Off by American 1 staff members

Established in 1950, American 1 Credit Union today serves over 57,000 members with branches in Jackson, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Lenawee, and Wayne counties. American 1 is proud to serve the members of their communities by creating financial wellness through personal everyday banking.