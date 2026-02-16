American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Awards Fellowship to Saline Doctor

Cass A. Radecki, DDS, PC, a distinguished Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in wisdom teeth removal and dental implants in the Saline area, has been awarded Life Fellowship status by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS).

Life Fellowship is a distinction reviewed annually by the AAOMS that recognizes professional achievement and continuous dedication to advancing the specialty and patient care across generations. Practicing at Radecki Oral Surgery, Dr. Radecki has served families throughout Greater Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, and Lenawee County with compassion and skill for over two decades.

This prestigious recognition is profoundly meaningful for Dr. Radecki because it mirrors the trust and relationships he’s built in the local community.

“I am truly grateful to every patient who has placed their trust in me over the years,” Dr. Radecki said. “That trust is a special privilege and the foundation of my practice. It’s a reminder that medicine is about continuity, about relationships, not merely milestones or marketing.”

Dr. Radecki is deeply invested in the OMFS community. He has served as President of the Michigan Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, supporting ongoing professional education and leadership in organized dentistry statewide. As Chief of Surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Saline Hospital, he worked collaboratively with medical colleagues to enhance local surgical services. He is also passionate about mentorship, having served as an adjunct lecturer and clinical instructor at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Dr. Radecki also credits his practice’s growth to his dedicated team and their shared commitment to patient well-being.

“This recognition belongs to my outstanding assistants and office managers as much as it does to me. We share a common purpose in providing the best possible patient care,” Dr. Radecki said.