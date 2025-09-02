America’s Best Restaurants Highlights Oscar’s Sports & Grill in Saline

Author’s note: I met James Scazli, owner and operator of Oscar’s Sports & Grill, to talk about being featured on the national media outlet America’s Best Restaurants. Upon entering Oscar’s, I am welcomed warmly by the staff. Then James comes over and greets me with “Are you a hugger?”

Meet Owner/Operator James Scalzi

Originally from Royal Oak, James played football in college at Eastern Michigan. James recounts his business travels by saying “I knew about this place even though after college I moved out to New York City and then San Francisco – in all a total of 17 states. About a year ago I was ready to close on another sports bar and my broker calls to say ‘Oscar’s is available’ and I said ‘let’s grab it.’ I wanted my son to grow up in Saline. It’s such a great place to raise a family.”

James continues, “A few months after I bought the place, America’s Best Restaurants contacted me and said, ‘We choose neighborhood restaurants and bars with fresh food and scratch kitchens.’ Everything here is scratch. The only thing we don’t make in-house is ketchup. And we get our ground chuck from Knight’s in Ann Arbor and our buns from Benny’s.”

America’s Best Restaurants Filming Food Preparation at Oscar’s. Photo by Sue Kelch.

We are Nothing Without Our Staff

“Oscar and Maria Cotero built this great legacy. They owned Oscar’s 17 years. They met other people but didn’t sell to them. When they asked me what’s important, I said ‘our staff is important’.”

James emphasizes, “We’re nothing without our staff. Chef Alfredo and Jessica have each been here for 10 years. We have a staff member who has brought in her new baby. Her boyfriend is cooking, her dad is cooking, and her aunt is cooking. Last weekend was Chef’s birthday. I celebrated with his family. We are family-oriented, that’s what it’s about.” James adds, “We also have regulars who have been coming here 18 years.”

America’s Best Restaurants Filming Food Preparation at Oscar’s. Photo by Sue Kelch.

When You Have a Bad Day, Come on in and Get a Burger and a Beer

James sums up Oscar’s by saying, “We’re not a sports bar. We’re a restaurant with a bunch of TVs and great food. And when you have a really bad day, you can come in and get a burger and a beer.”

So come on in and congratulate Oscar’s for being featured on America’s Best Restaurants – they’ll treat you like family. Now who wants a hug?

Oscar’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/michigan/oscars-sports-and-grill.