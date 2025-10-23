Photo by Steve Sheldon

An Adrian Love Affair That Has Lasted 160 Years

The Croswell Opera House invited a few hundred of their friends and supporters to a party as they announced their 2026 season. And what a season it promises to be. The City of Adrian, a town of 19,985 people, has for years wrapped their collective arms around their crowned jewel — the Croswell Opera House.

Using video to make the announcement, Croswell delivered an appealing and professional presentation, which had the audience roaring their approval with every show. (To view the video, please go to: facebook.com/TheCroswell) The choices for 2026 were reminiscent of the adage, something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

Artistic Director Jere Righter:

“The shows we select results from a process that involves the entire staff,” said Croswell artistic director Jere Righter. “We survey the audience, previous cast members and try to get a general sense of whether any particular show will be resonant with our cast and audience.”

Righter said with every show Croswell “tries to make sure that we will be able to cast it.” Having a general sense of who might be likely to audition for each show is a part of their selection process.

“Croswell is inclusive and strives to make sure that we will be a place for everyone, whether on-stage or behind the scenes, knows they have found a home here,” Righter said. “Theatre, and the arts in general, should be the place where everyone can find their tribe.”

Croswell’s 2026 Playbill:

Croswell opens in May 2026 with the Andrew Llyod Webber rock-opera, Jesus Christ Superstar. It premiered on Broadway in 1971. Superstar features two very recognizable songs, “I Don’t Know How To Love Him,” made popular by Helen Reddy in 1971 when it reached #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and near the end, the cast sing the iconic “Superstar.”

June – will feature the hugely successful 1959 Broadway hit Gypsy, which recently starred Audra McDonald. The show features some very recognizable songs, including “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” “Let Me Entertain You” and the dramatic “Rose’s Turn.” Gypsy also features a couple of juicy roles for younger girls, playing Baby June and Baby Louise.

July – celebrating the 250th anniversary of the nation, Croswell will present George M, a 1968 Broadway hit, featuring the life and music of Geroge M. Cohan. In a nod to the beginning of The Croswell, Geroge M represents one of its first musical productions. The show is a veritable sing-along featuring “All Aboard For Broadway,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Over There” and the iconic “Give My Regards To Broadway.” George M features many roles for the dancer in you.

August – a show that will put children front and center with the Broadway hit form 2013, Matilda – The Musical. It stars a young child with telekinesis, with uncaring and inattentive parents. Near the end of the show, Matilda and other children sing “Revolting Children,” that is an audience favorite. Auditions are sure to bring children from far and wide.

September – to be announced around 11/5/25. More info to come.

October – based upon the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo and adapted from the 1996 Disney movie, the Croswell presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a show that never made it to Broadway. A classic, dramatic role for a male, Hunchback features Quasimodo and others singing the heart-breaking song “Made of Stone.”

November/December – closing their notable anniversary season, how about another musical adapted from a Disney film. Frozen premiered on Broadway in March 2018 and is a delightful fantasy that includes the young and adult Elsa. The older Elsa sings the show-stopping numbers “Monster” and “Let It Go.”

Special Celebrations:

In addition to the Main Stage productions, Croswell will celebrate its 160th season with four special events. These include:

3/19/26 – the very day of the 160th anniversary as the Croswell opens its doors for a joyful community birthday party. This event is free to the public.

5/21/26 – the signature party of the year honoring the families whose vision and generosity have sustained the Croswell across generations. Ticket information will be announced later.

8/07/26 – The Croswell Family Reunion – as a part of Adrian’s First Fridays, the Croswell will host a once-in-a-lifetime family reunion, calling home everyone who has been a part of the Crosell story. This event is free to the public.