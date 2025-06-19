June 19, 2025

Ann Arbor and Scio Twp Road Advisory

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

ROAD WORK ADVISORY
WHEN: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
WHERE: Maple Rd between M-14 and Craig Rd in Ann Arbor and Scio Townships.
WHY: Road surface repairs
BACKGROUND: On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has extended the dates for lane restrictions on Maple Rd between M-14 and Craig Rd in Ann Arbor and Scio Townships for road surface repairs.The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.The surface repairs are expected to take approximately a week to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.
CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Felix Weber, Project Manager, (734) 327-6689, or via email at weberf@wcroads.org
ISSUE DATE: 06/18/25

ROAD ADVISORY

