Ann Arbor Art Fair to Celebrate 66th Year

The Ann Arbor art fair will be kicking off on July 15 at 5 p.m. with a ‘Dart for Art’ run from North University and Fletcher which will lead into Liberty, State and Main Streets for a block party. Live music, food trucks, drinks and loads of activities. To sign up for the Dart for Art run go here.

After the block party the art fair’s main event will begin at 5 p.m. on July 17 and will continue until the 19. The three-day event will feature live music at two stages located on the corner of Main and William Street and on Ingalls mall. These two stages: the Main stage and the fountain stage will hold various artists, each with an hour-long set. Additionally, there will be live demonstrations of glass blowing, ceramics throwing and chalk. Vendors will be located all throughout the fair.

Dearborn’s Glass Academy will provide live demonstrations of glassblowing. Photo: Ann Arbor Art Fair website

Parking will be available in structures and lots in downtown Ann Arbor for $20 until 5 p.m., when the price drops to $10. There will be two buses provided by the city of Ann Arbor for an $8 round trip. These will be located at Huron High School and Briarwood mall. Buses are sent every 10 to 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. A wrist band is required for entry onto a bus, which will be available for purchase at both locations. Buses are wheelchair accessible and air conditioned.

In case of an emergency, the City of Ann Arbor encourages everyone planning on attending to sign up for emergency text messages. This is a precaution and the texts will only go to phones during the duration of the fair. Text A2ARTFAIR (in all caps) to 888777.

For more information go to https://www.theannarborartfair.com/