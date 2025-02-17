Ann Arbor Concert Band 2nd Annual “Shattering Glass” Concert March 9

Area wind ensemble to celebrate works of Black composers and conductors

Community News

This concert program features the works of five contemporary Black composers, brought to live by four Black conductors, who bring unique perspectives grounded in strong American musical traditions.

The Ann Arbor Concert Band will be at the Michigan Theater at 2 pm on Sunday, March 9 to share this significant program with the community.

Tickets can be purchased at https://marquee-arts.org/event-page/tickets/?showingId=900603 or at the Michigan Theater Box Office on the day of the concert.

Composers and works featured include:

Katahj Copley

Known for his energetic and rhythmically driven works, Copley draws inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including jazz, gospel, and hip-hop. His music often features intricate melodic lines, powerful percussion writing, and a strong sense of groove.

The A2CB will perform “Nova,” a depiction of a bright star going supernova, exploding with color and joy, and “AYO: Rhapsody for Band,” which is a celebration of Black language, hip hop rhythms, and harmonies.

Omar Thomas

Thomas’s music is characterized by its emotional depth and powerful storytelling. He incorporates elements of spirituals, blues, and classical music into his compositions, creating a unique and evocative sound world. His works frequently address social justice themes and celebrate Black heritage and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The A2CB will perform “Of Our New Day Begun” (guest conducted by Willie McAllister and featuring vocals by Ursula Mason), which honors the nine victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting, as well as “Come Sunday” (guest conducted by Damien Crutcher and featuring guest soloist Colt Oswalt), which is a “two-movement tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in black worship services”.

Kevin Day

Day’s compositions are marked by their lyricism, innovative harmonies, and masterful orchestration. He seamlessly blends influences from various genres, including classical, jazz, and world music, resulting in a sound that is both accessible and sophisticated.

The A2CB will be performing “A Hymn for Peace” is a reflective piece offering hope in difficult times and “Havana” is a vivid picture of the city and its culture, drawing on Cuban music, rhythms, and percussion.

David Eastmond

Eastmond is a prolific composer of music for young bands. His works are known for their catchy melodies, engaging rhythms, and effective pedagogical design.

“Saugeen Shores Overture” (guest conducted by A2CB President Phillip Rhodes) was commissioned by Southampton Summer Music and premiered in 2017 by the Southampton Festival Winds, conducted by David Leach.

Benjamin Horne

Horne’s compositions often explore introspective themes and showcase a keen sense of sonic color. His music is characterized by its atmospheric textures, expressive melodies, and innovative use of harmony.

“Deep River” (guest conducted by the composer) is an arrangement of an African-American spiritual popularized by Henry Burleigh in his 1916 collection Jubilee Songs of the USA.

