Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club in Dexter Preserving History and Inspiring Generations

Experience the Magic at Their Monthly Open Houses and Annual Train Show

The Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club (AAMRC) is a shining example of the enduring appeal of model railroading, offering visitors and members a unique blend of history, artistry, and innovation.

Established in 1946, this club is among the oldest continuously operating model railroad clubs in the United States, showcasing how a hobby rooted in tradition continues to thrive in the modern age.

A Storied Past

The AAMRC began as a social club in Ann Arbor, with its members meeting to share their love of trains and craftsmanship. Their first layout was built in the attic of the Mayflower Café in Ann Arbor. Over the decades, the club relocated multiple times—always in search of a permanent home. In 1980, they found that home in the historic Dexter Depot, a building they lovingly restored with the help of community donations and volunteers. By 1981, the club was fully operational in the depot, launching what would become their most iconic layout.

Downtown Dexter. Photo by Doug Marrin Dexter’s famous truck-eating viaduct. Photo by Doug Marrin Jiffy Mix in Chelsea. Photo by Doug Marrin

As one member, Fabian Beltran, recalled, “We were just so fortunate to find out that the Dexter Youth Club could not maintain [the depot] anymore. The railroad didn’t want it back… so we bought it, and it just took off from there.”

The Club Today: High-Tech and Immersive

Visitors to the Dexter Depot are greeted with an expansive, detailed HO-scale layout representing much of Southeastern Michigan, including landmarks in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, and Dexter. The club’s current layout, spanning 20 by 45 feet, blends fact and fiction, featuring the Norfolk Southern mainline between Detroit and Chicago.

Technology has revolutionized model railroading. What was once controlled by simple transformers is now managed by Digital Command Control (DCC). This system uses a constant 16-volt network with digital signals, allowing multiple trains to operate independently on the same track. Even more impressive, visitors can witness trains being controlled via smartphone apps, offering a modern, interactive experience that appeals to enthusiasts of all ages.

Bridge over the Huron River. Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin Photo by Doug Marrin

Open Houses and Community Engagement

The AAMRC hosts a Public Open House on the first Wednesday of each month, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM. These events invite the community to explore the layout, engage with club members, and get a peek at the craftsmanship and technology behind the scenes. Children, in particular, are encouraged to attend, with step stools available to help them view the intricate layouts at eye level.

“Kids love coming here,” noted Beltran. “We see their faces light up as they watch the trains move through the towns and bridges—it’s really special.”

Photo by Doug Marrin A big moment during the open house is when the night train rushes by Dexter’s historic depot that houses the club. Photo by Doug Marrin. Photo by Doug Marrin

A Fundraising Tradition: The Annual Train Show

To support its operations, the club holds an Annual Train Show, a tradition since 1971. The event, featuring displays, vendors, and activities, is the club’s primary fundraising effort, providing the means to maintain the depot and expand its offerings.

This year’s show is February 15 (10-4) & 16 (10-3) at the Saline Middle School (7190 N. Maple Rd., Saline). Admission is $7.

More details can be found at https://www.hvrrhs.org/