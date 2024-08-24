Ann Arbor Ranks 4th Best Place to Live in the U.S. by Fortune

Fortune ranks Ann Arbor 4th best place to live in the U.S., highlighting its strong job market, cultural vibrancy, and community resources

According to Fortune’s latest analysis, Ann Arbor, Michigan, has once again proven itself as a top-tier city, ranking as the 4th best place to live in the United States. This accolade comes as no surprise to those familiar with the city, as Ann Arbor combines the charm of a college town with the amenities and opportunities that appeal to families across generations.

A City Built for the Future

Living in a city that not only supports a family in the present but also prepares them for the future is becoming increasingly important. With more Americans balancing the responsibilities of caring for both children and aging parents, finding a community that can cater to these needs is crucial. Ann Arbor excels in this regard, offering a robust job market, high-quality healthcare, and a sense of community that nurtures both young and old.

Why Ann Arbor Stands Out

Ann Arbor is best known as the home of the University of Michigan, a prestigious institution that anchors the city’s economy and cultural life. The university and its affiliated Michigan Medicine system are significant employers, providing ample career opportunities in education, healthcare, and research. Beyond academia, Ann Arbor has a strong presence in the tech and auto industries, making it an attractive destination for professionals seeking long-term career growth.

But there’s more to Ann Arbor than its economic backbone. The city is a vibrant, diverse community that celebrates culture and creativity. Each year, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival and the Ann Arbor Art Fair draw thousands of visitors with their eclectic mix of music, art, and entertainment. The city’s dedication to inclusivity is evident in its thriving LGBTQ+ community and its annual Pride weekend, which has become a cornerstone event for the region.

UofM. STN file photo

A Culinary and Outdoor Haven

Ann Arbor’s culinary scene is another major draw. The city has embraced the farm-to-table movement, with numerous farms and farmers’ markets contributing to a dynamic food culture. With over 400 restaurants, the city offers a wide variety of international dining options, particularly along Main Street, which is the lively heart of downtown Ann Arbor.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, Ann Arbor lives up to its nickname, “Tree Town.” The city boasts 162 parks, including the picturesque Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. The Huron River offers opportunities for canoeing and paddleboarding, while the nearby 20,000-acre Waterloo Recreation Area is a favorite among mountain biking enthusiasts.

A Community for All Ages

Fortune’s ranking highlights cities that are not only great for raising children but also offer resources for aging adults. Ann Arbor scored high in areas such as education, healthcare, and overall livability. The city’s healthcare system is particularly strong, with 11 hospitals within 25 miles receiving top recommendations from patients. Additionally, 29 above-average nursing homes within 50 miles ensure seniors have access to quality care.

Ann Arbor’s dedication to creating a well-rounded, inclusive community is reflected in its demographic makeup, which is more diverse than many neighboring cities. Fortune judged this diversity, combined with a high school graduation rate of over 91%, as illustrating the city’s commitment to providing a supportive environment for all residents.

University of Michigan Hospital. STN file photo

A Balanced and Affordable Lifestyle

Fortune also determined that while Ann Arbor offers a high quality of life, it remains relatively affordable compared to other top-ranking cities. The median sale price for a single-family home in 2022 was $485,792, and the median household income stands at $95,884. These figures, coupled with the city’s strong financial well-being index score, make Ann Arbor an appealing place for families looking to settle down without compromising on lifestyle.

Methodology

For its “Best Places to Live for Families” ranking, Fortune employed a meticulous methodology that evaluated over 2,000 cities, towns, and suburbs across the United States. The analysis was grounded in nearly 200 data categories, spanning five key themes: education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Fortune partnered with various data providers, including Caring.com, CVS Health, and Healthgrades, to gather comprehensive information. The evaluation also incorporated socioeconomic, racial, ethnic, and religious diversity metrics to ensure a holistic assessment of each community’s inclusivity and accessibility. By focusing on both current and future needs of multigenerational families, Fortune’s methodology ensures that the cities highlighted are truly supportive environments for long-term living.