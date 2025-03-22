Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited Hosts Conservation Fundraiser

Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited (AATU) will be hosting a conservation fundraiser April 9 at the Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales & Kitchen (2319 Bishop Circle, Dexter, MI) from 5:30-9pm.

Trout Unlimited’s mission is to Conserve, Protect and Restore Michigan’s cold-water fisheries and their watersheds, as well as Huron River and its main tributary, Mill Creek. Guided by the principle that “if we take care of the rivers, the fishing will take care of itself”, AATU forwards its mission on a local level through direct actions. It is lived in every child taught conservation practices, every new person who learns to cast a fly, and every voice raised to protect fish habitat for the next generation.

Besides the chance to win prizes, the event will include a delectable array of finger foods (see below) and a cash bar. Over $12,000 in prizes have already been collected, including:

8 guided trips from Montana to Michigan to the Smokey Mountains

2-for-the-price-of-1 destination trip to Naknek River Camp in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska

Handmade split cane 8′, 5wt, 3-piece, 2 tip fly rod.

$500 shopping spree at Schultz Outfitters in Ypsilanti.

Tickets for two to drive a Model T at the Gilmore Car Museum

Accommodation at Michigan fishing lodges, cases of good wine, excellent whiskey, free car washes, detailing services, pet grooming, and generous gift certificates to restaurants, theatres, spas, and many other Dexter area merchants.

Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased at:

https://www.annarbortu.org/conservation-banquet.html

Jolly Pumpkin AATU Banquet Menu

Bread Board With Seasonal Dips and Spreads

Butterbean Hummus + Seasonal Crudite + Seeded Crackers

BBQ Carrots + Goat Cheese Ranch + Pecans

Chorizo Stuffed Dates + Piquillo Tomato Sauce

Twice Fried Chicken + Buttermilk Biscuits + Fermented Chili Sauce + Quick Pickled Cucumber (Slider Size)

Lamb Sliders + Tomato Jam + Brioche

Wild Mushroom Tartine + Buttermilk Creme Fraiche + Ciabatta

Smoked Salmon Tartine + Avocado + Toasted Pine Nuts + Tahini

Assorted Mini Pastries: Miso Caramel Shortbread

Mini Cheese Cake, Mini Paris Bres

If you have any questions or wish to contribute prizes, please contact Banquet Chair Rick Hall (rlhall@umich.edu or 734-730-5404).