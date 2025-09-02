Ann Arbor VA Medical Center Expands Medical Foster Home Program for Veterans

The Ann Arbor VA Medical Center is inviting community members to learn more about its Medical Foster Home (MFH) program, a unique option that provides Veterans with non-institutional long-term care in a family setting.

Melissa, the Medical Foster Home Coordinator at the Ann Arbor VA, said the program combines the warmth of a private residence with the professional support of the VA’s Home Based Primary Care team. “We’re excited to share this wonderful option for Veterans who are unable to live independently and prefer a home-like environment,” she said.

An Alternative to Nursing Homes

Medical Foster Homes serve as an alternative to traditional nursing homes. They are private residences where trained caregivers provide 24/7 care and supervision for up to three residents, some of whom may be Veterans. Caregivers help with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and meals, while the VA team supports medical needs and caregiver training.

Veterans in the program receive room, board, personal care, and around-the-clock supervision. Payment for services is made directly to the caregiver, with rates negotiated between the Veteran (or family) and caregiver, under oversight from the VA.

Caregiver Requirements

To be considered as an MFH caregiver in the Ann Arbor VA system, applicants must:

Own or rent and live in the home where Veterans will reside.

Provide personal care and supervision as their primary residence.

Have no more than three residents in the home.

Be at least 18 years old with caregiving experience.

Identify at least one relief caregiver for backup.

Meet Michigan licensing requirements if housing three residents.

The program places a strong emphasis on personal commitment, ensuring Veterans receive care in a safe, supportive, and stable environment.

Community Support and Resources

Melissa noted that she will be providing brochures, booklets, and social media materials to help spread the word about the program. She also pointed to a CBS video highlighting the benefits of Medical Foster Homes.

Medical Foster Homes are available at several VA Medical Centers across the country, with many more in development. Interested community members are encouraged to contact the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center for details about caregiver opportunities or Veteran eligibility.

For more information, visit the https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/pages/Medical_Foster_Homes.asp or reach out to the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center’s MFH Coordinator.