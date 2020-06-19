Advertisement

June 15, 2020— The world is 71% water, and children are 100% curious: help keep them safe! Kids from low income households have accidental drowning rates three times higher than that of their higher-income peers. In many of these families, the parents also do not know how to swim. In this case, they are often reluctant to let their kids play in or around a pool or other body of water, even if it is in their own backyard.

This summer, the Safety Around Water program will provide information and teaching skills for the parents/ guardians and their children so that the whole family can begin to feel comfortable and at ease with this essential life skill. Swimming can be an excellent component of a healthy and active lifestyle: the Safety Around Water program will encourage families to get outside and get in the pool safely.

This year, the Y has re-imagined the SAW program so that families can learn together in the safety of their own home. The self-paced curriculum, provided for free and appropriate for children ages 5-12, will be available for pick-up in designated locations throughout Washtenaw County July 6-10.

Each box contains materials for six different themed lessons including:

Protect the Skin You’re In (sun protection)

Suit up for Safety (life jacket)

Reach or Throw, Don’t Go (how to help someone struggling in the water)

Know the Rules When You Play in the Pool

Stay Alert, Don’t Get Hurt (proper supervision and what to do if you find yourself in trouble in the water)

Before You Leap: Find Out if it’s Shallow or Deep

None of the activities require pool or water access but include coloring activities, a discussion guide for parents/guardians to use with the children and a key guide with information relevant to the covered topics.

To register for SAW in A Box, go to www.annarborymca.org, click on the red register button and use the keyword: SAW. Families need only to register once even if there are multiple children who will be participating; once registered there is an opportunity to request materials for the correct number of children and provide contact information where you would like to receive the survey that will be sent out on July 1st.

This survey is REQUIRED and must be completed by July 5th as it will allow you to designate the pick-up location that is most convenient. Registration is open now; boxes will be available July 6-10. For more information about this program, please contact the Y at SAW@annarborymca.org.