Chelsea Community Foundation Donates $25,250 at Ann Feeney Service Awards

On September 18, 2025, the Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) hosted a magical evening in honor of Ann Feeney at Robin Hills Farm. The Chelsea Community Foundation recognized the five 2024 Annual Honorees of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce by providing each of them with the opportunity to recommend a $5,000 grant. The Honorees chose a local Chelsea nonprofit to receive the grants in honor of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation’s desire to “Support All Things Chelsea.”

A very “generous and kind” anonymous contribution allowed CCF to increase the 2025 grants from $1,000 to $5,000 each, for a total of $25,000 in Honoree grants, making the evening more celebratory.

Anne Merkel, Chair of Chelsea Community Foundation, and Katelyn Videto, Director of Donor Services, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, presented the awards to:

Large Business Leadership Award recipient LaFontaine Automotive Group, Quila Riddle, granted $5,000 to Faith In Action

Small Business Leadership Award recipient, The Crazy Diamond, Lynae MacLellan, and Denise Cugliari, granted $5,000 to Washtenaw-Area Value Express (WAVE)

Nonprofit Business Leadership recipient, The Purple Rose Theatre Company, granted $5,000 to the Chelsea District Library.

Chelsea Citizen of the Year recipient Shawn Personke, represented by her son, Dolan Personke, granted $5,000 to Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation.

Chelsea Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Anne Nauts and Paul Schissler granted $5,000 to the Chelsea Rotary Foundation.

Winner of the CCF Newsletter sign-up drawing, Patti Kucera, awarded $250 to Gallery 100 located at Silver Maples.

Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Member Rick Eder spoke about the vital work CCF is doing and how its ability to fund grants is limited by the amount the organization receives in donations to grow the $3.1M endowment fund. Since 1995, CCF has invested 2.2 million dollars in nonprofits in Chelsea. He encouraged people to donate to ensure the sustainable growth of the CCF legacy in Supporting All Things Chelsea. To learn more about donating or creating a family or business endowment, please contact Katelyn Videto at [email protected] or visit their donation page.

Marie Gress, Executive Director for WAVE, shared how a recent grant from CCF enabled them to expand their dispatch team, improve response time, decrease rider waiting times, and increase overall ridership and satisfaction. Their team handles 4,000 calls a month and, on average, spends two minutes on the phone with a rider.

Throughout the enchanted evening, Brian Brill played lovely music, and Ballet Chelsea Ballerinas graced the event with Nutcracker vignettes on the outdoor patio. Gallery 100 was represented by three original works of art by Chelsea Painters currently on exhibit, Main Street Provisions provided charcuterie, sweet and savory, and Robin Hills Farm served signature cocktails and beverages. WAVE had a bus on site for people to experience, and The Barn Sanctuary provided transportation from the parking lot to the event barn using a mobility cart purchased with funds received from a grant from CCF.

Chelsea State Bank, Chelsea Lumber Company, and Eder & Diver Insurance Agency provided financial support to help offset the event’s costs.

Anne Merkel articulated the evening’s purpose: “We are here to continue the legacy of Ann and all the previous members of the CCF board. They were and continue to be an inspiration to all of us.” She spoke about Ann Feeney’s enduring impact on the Chelsea Community and her years of service, including her tenure as the City of Chelsea’s first Mayor and her work on the Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful Robin Hills vista and the company of people who share a common thread – to make Chelsea a sustainably vibrant community.

Photography courtesy MC Creative Design & Photography.