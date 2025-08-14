Annual Memorial Golf Outing to Honor Paul Frisinger

Paul Frisinger with his wife, Katherine Frisinger. Photo: St. Louis Center

St. Louis Center has announced that this year’s Memorial Golf Outing scheduled for Aug 16 will honor the late Paul Frisinger for his proud support of the local community. Among many other contributions, Paul served faithfully on St. Louis Center’s Community Advisory Council. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and is missed by all who knew him.

In addition to Paul’s support of St. Louis Center, he was incredibly active in his community, serving as VP of St. Paul UCC, and on the Lima Township Planning Commission, the Ann Arbor Board of Realtors, and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. He was also the President of Chelsea United Way, Chelsea Community Fair, Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, and the Chelsea Kiwanis Club.

Join St. Louis Center for a day centered around community and connection. All are welcome to participate in this scramble-style outing paying tribute to a friend of Chelsea and the surrounding areas. The day concludes with a celebratory dinner, a raffle drawing, and an awards presentation, bringing the day to a close with gratitude and good company.

Honoring Paul Frisinger

2025 Memorial Golf Outing

Saturday, August 16

Check in and catered breakfast at 8am

Shotgun start at 9am

Pierce Lake Golf Course

1175 S. Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118