Washtenaw Sheriff Department hosted Shop With a Cop at Meijer on Dec 3. These events allow children to be paired with a police officer and shop with them, using donated gift cards.

Local Milan police officers Seargent Archer and Officer Marshall attended the event.

The Milan Police Department thanked the Sheriff’s Department for allowing its officers to participate and “for the opportunity to give back to the community.”

Photos courtesy of the Milan Police Department Facebook page.