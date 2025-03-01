Annual Student-Staff Basketball Game Unites Milan Community for a Fun-Filled PTO Fundraiser

The much-anticipated annual student-staff basketball game took place on Thursday, February 27th, at Symons Elementary. Doors opened at 5:00 PM, with the game starting at 5:30 PM. This engaging event featured a friendly competition between teachers and staff from Paddock Elementary and PECC against their counterparts from Symons Elementary. The game served as a fundraiser for the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) and aimed to foster school spirit while raising funds for future initiatives.

Admission to the event was free, though families had the option to purchase tickets for a chance to participate in the game. Each quarter, selected students from both schools joined the teachers on the court, adding an exciting and inclusive element to the competition. Additionally, the halftime show featured an interactive game of “Symons Says,” in which participants secured a spot by purchasing raffle tickets.

A Tradition of Fun and Fundraising

The origins of this event traced back many years when Paddock and Symons staff would compete in a basketball game for both entertainment and fundraising purposes. While details of those early games remained scarce, the tradition was revived during the 2018-2019 school year by the Symons PTO. That year’s game featured a Minions theme, complete with a student relay race at halftime and themed costume elements worn by players.

Due to its overwhelming success, the event was slated for a return in 2020 with a Harry Potter-inspired matchup (Gryffindor vs. Slytherin) in celebration of March is Reading Month. Unfortunately, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Determined to bring the tradition back, organizers reintroduced the game in 2023 with new elements such as “Symons Says” at halftime and a raffle component inspired by a popular high school fundraiser. “Throughout my time at Symons, I always viewed our school as a family,” said former 4th-grade Symons teacher Allison Jordet. “My goal with planning this event was to bring the family together and have some fun.”

New Additions and Exciting Changes

This year marked a significant development, as the PTO organizations from both Paddock and Symons merged to boost community involvement. “Since COVID, it has been a challenge to get parents and teachers involved,” explained Melissa Schwerin, the Milan PTO President. “By uniting the PTOs, we decided to expand the game to include both schools.”

The combined effort enhanced participation and provided a more dynamic experience for students, families, and staff. In addition to the basketball game, attendees supported the fundraiser by purchasing concessions and raffle tickets, with all proceeds benefiting the PTO.

Community Support and Gratitude

The event’s success was made possible by the dedication of teachers, staff, and volunteers. Special recognition went to Allison Jordet, who continued to assist with organizing the game despite having moved up to teaching 5th grade at Milan Middle School this past year. “She is so amazing that she is still helping us run this event even though she’s no longer at Symons,” Schwerin noted.

Additionally, Jaime Gutierrez, a paraprofessional at Symons Elementary, played a key role in securing community support and leading fruitful communications by reaching out to local businesses for donations. Thanks to their generosity, SLI provided staff shirts for the game, further reinforcing the community-driven nature of the event.

With enthusiastic participation and a strong sense of camaraderie, the annual student-staff basketball game proved to be another memorable night filled with laughter, friendly competition, and support for local schools.

Post-Event Reflections

Schwerin reflected on the event’s overwhelming success, stating, “The game was a HUGE success! It was packed! Everyone had a great time. It was so nice to see both schools come together. Students enjoyed seeing their teachers there as players, cheerleaders, and just in the stands. We had a lot of support from teachers and staff members from both schools.”

The PTO expressed gratitude for the support received from this event and emphasized the importance of increased parent involvement in future meetings and events. Their hope is to continue hosting engaging activities like this in schools with even greater community participation as time goes on.