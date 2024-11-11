November 11, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter

Annual Woodturners Holiday Sale at Webster Historic Village Set for December 7-8, 2024

Advertisements

Annual Woodturners Holiday Sale at Webster Historic Village Set for December 7-8, 2024

by

The Huron Valley Woodturners are bringing their highly anticipated Annual Holiday Sale back to Webster Historic Village on December 7-8, 2024. This event offers a unique opportunity to browse and purchase finely crafted wood items, with part of the proceeds benefiting both the Webster Township Historical Society and the Kidney Foundation.

The sale will feature a range of handcrafted items created by skilled woodturners, perfect for unique holiday gifts or keepsakes. In addition to the sale, attendees can enjoy live wood-turning demonstrations, showcasing the artistry behind each piece.

The Huron Valley Woodturners, who hold their monthly meetings at Crossroads Community Center on the third Sunday of every month, are regular participants in the annual Webster Fall Festival. Through these events and contributions, the group helps preserve Webster’s local history and support vital health initiatives.

Mark your calendar and come support local artisans while giving back to the community this December. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at Webster Historic Village, 5583 Webster Church Rd, Dexter.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media