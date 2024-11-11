Annual Woodturners Holiday Sale at Webster Historic Village Set for December 7-8, 2024

The Huron Valley Woodturners are bringing their highly anticipated Annual Holiday Sale back to Webster Historic Village on December 7-8, 2024. This event offers a unique opportunity to browse and purchase finely crafted wood items, with part of the proceeds benefiting both the Webster Township Historical Society and the Kidney Foundation.

The sale will feature a range of handcrafted items created by skilled woodturners, perfect for unique holiday gifts or keepsakes. In addition to the sale, attendees can enjoy live wood-turning demonstrations, showcasing the artistry behind each piece.

The Huron Valley Woodturners, who hold their monthly meetings at Crossroads Community Center on the third Sunday of every month, are regular participants in the annual Webster Fall Festival. Through these events and contributions, the group helps preserve Webster’s local history and support vital health initiatives.

Mark your calendar and come support local artisans while giving back to the community this December. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at Webster Historic Village, 5583 Webster Church Rd, Dexter.