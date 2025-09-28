September 28, 2025

Another Record Setting Night in Saline Rout of Monroe

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Another week, another record for the Saline football team as the Hornets rolled to a 42-0 shutout of Monroe Friday night.

A week after Hornets quarterback Tommy Carr put himself in the MHSAA record books, Saline wide receiver Austin Abbate will be joining him there after a four touchdown catch performance in the blowout of the Trojans.

Abbate has quickly become one of Carr’s favorite targets with six touchdowns over the past two weeks.

Monroe punted to open the game and it did not take long for the Hornets to find the endzone when Carr connected with Abbate for a 51-yard scoring pass and a 7-0 lead.

After another Trojans punt, Saline pushed its lead to 14-0 with an eight-yard touchdown run by Carson Cherry.

The lead grew to 21-0 when Abbate caught his second of the night from Carr from 11 yards out.

Cruz Hanson set up the Hornets next score when he returned a Monroe punt 55 yards to the Trojan 21.

Moments later the Carr-Abbate connection struck again from 21 yards out for a 28-0 lead.

The Hornets defense then stopped Monroe on fourth down and it quickly became 35-0 with a Carr four-yard strike to Abbate.

Saline wasted no time to add to its lead in the second half when Colton Tousa hit paydirt after a long kick return by Cherry for a 42-0 lead for the final score of the game. 

Carr was nine of ten passing for 134 yards and 4 TD’s.

Cherry rushed for 87 yards and a score, while Abbate caught the four touchdown passes for 79 yards.

Keyes caught three passes for 27 yards and Hanson one for 13.

The Hornets improved to 5-0 overall on the season and 4-0 in the SEC Red. They head to Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

