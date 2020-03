Advertisement





Chelsea High School announced that a pair of student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the next level.

Kiersten Anstead

Kiersten Anstead signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball at Jackson College.

Her parents are Fred and Sarah Anstead

Fayth Frazier

Fayth Frazier signed her Letter of Intent to play water polo at Urbana University.

Her parents are Benjamin and Angela Frazier.

Congratulations to both girls as they move on to the next level in athletics.