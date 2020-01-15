Advertisement





A career night by Chelsea senior Kiersten Anstead helped lift the Chelsea girls basketball team past Adrian 49-24 Tuesday night.

Anstead finished with a game high 18 points, a career best for the senior center. She was a force underneath with eight baskets inside the painting for the Bulldogs.

The win lifted the Bulldogs to 3-0 in the SEC White, where they are tied with Dexter for the top spot in the conference.

A 14 point first quarter helped give the Bulldogs the early lead and then never looked back as they cruised past the Maples.

Advertisement

Riley Davis finished with eight points and Morgan Majeske seven. Emily McCalla and Megan McCalla chipped in with five points each, Jessica Emmert four, and Sarah Kennings two.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall on the season. They return to action Friday night when they travel to Ypsilanti at 7:00 PM