August 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

AquaStar Shrimp Recall: Health Risk Alert

Food Recalls

Recalls

AquaStar Shrimp Recall: Health Risk Alert

Consumers’ health and safety are at risk due to a recent recall by AquaStar (USA) Corp, which involves their Cocktail Shrimp 6oz product. The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, may have been contaminated with cesium-137, a radioactive substance that poses a cancer risk after prolonged exposure. This issue affects approximately 26,460 packages sold exclusively at Walmart stores in Michigan as well as AK, AL, AR, CO, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, WA, and WI from July 31 to August 16, 2025.

The shrimp was distributed in clear plastic trays with a red and white label, featuring the UPC 19434612191 and Lot Codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125. Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall is being conducted with the FDA’s knowledge.

Consumers who purchased this product should avoid consumption and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information, individuals can contact AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm PST. Check your pantry to ensure your safety.

This is in addition to the recall affecting shrimp sold at Kroger stores around the country.

Image 5: “Cocktail Shrimp in clear package”
Image 6: “Cocktail Shrimp Nutrition Facts”
Image 7: “Example where lot number is positioned: LOT: 10662 5125”



Link to original article.

Latest articles

AquaStar Shrimp Recall: Health Risk Alert

Food Recalls

Urgent Recall: Kroger Mercado Shrimp Being Recalled Do To Cesium-137 Contamination

Food Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News