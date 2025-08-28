AquaStar Shrimp Recall: Health Risk Alert

Consumers’ health and safety are at risk due to a recent recall by AquaStar (USA) Corp, which involves their Cocktail Shrimp 6oz product. The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, may have been contaminated with cesium-137, a radioactive substance that poses a cancer risk after prolonged exposure. This issue affects approximately 26,460 packages sold exclusively at Walmart stores in Michigan as well as AK, AL, AR, CO, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, WA, and WI from July 31 to August 16, 2025.

The shrimp was distributed in clear plastic trays with a red and white label, featuring the UPC 19434612191 and Lot Codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125. Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall is being conducted with the FDA’s knowledge.

Consumers who purchased this product should avoid consumption and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information, individuals can contact AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm PST. Check your pantry to ensure your safety.

This is in addition to the recall affecting shrimp sold at Kroger stores around the country.







