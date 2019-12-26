Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Image by CS Houghton from Pixabay

The discussion on drivers began with the question, “Is the school still going to have crossing guards at Mill Creek Middle School?”

The question, posed at the Dec. 21, 2019, Dexter Forum was asked because now that the 4 crosswalk signals are up and running is there still a need for crossing guards? There is, and drivers of all sorts too.

School Board President Michael Wendorf was in attendance and explained, “Interestingly, it’s more of a city issue than a school issue. The city pays for the crossing guards. We still have a crossing guard at the Baker Road crossing. I’m not sure what the status of the Mill Creek crossing guard is.”

City councilmember Paul Cousins was also on hand and explained that the city has had trouble staffing crossing guards. They have increased the pay and the city is still in hiring mode for crossing guards.

Michael also added that the school district is still challenged in finding bus drivers. It’s not only a Dexter problem. Somebody noted that they saw a yard sign planted in the empty lot across the bridge from Mill Creek Park that read ‘Hiring Bus Driver’. It was a Chelsea phone number.

Drivers of all sorts seem to be in short supply. It was noted that there is a permanent-looking sign in front of the road commission on Zeeb Road advertising for ‘Heavy drivers.’ After some speculation as to what that could possibly mean, it was explained they were 20 drivers short of a full Class A fleet.

“They don’t offer any retirement benefits at the county,” said one attendee. “But they do in Ann Arbor.”

Similar to the bus driver situation, drivers get hired but then are lured away by Ann Arbor and its benefits.

Paul Cousins is on the board of the Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) and stated that they too are looking for drivers.

It seems moving students, people, and gravel around is in high demand for the long run down the road.