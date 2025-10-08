October 08, 2025

Area Rotary Clubs to Host ‘Send Hunger Packing’ Meal Event

STN Staff

Ann ArborCommunity

The Ann Arbor Rotary Clubs are once again teaming up to fight hunger through the annual Send Hunger Packing event, set for Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at Pioneer High School, 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

The project, a collaboration between the Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor North, Ann Arbor West, and the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, partners with Kids Coalition Against Hunger (KCAH) to assemble nutritious meals for families in need locally, nationally, and abroad. Since 2022, volunteers have packed more than 115,000 meals, helping both area families and communities affected by disaster.

This year’s goal is to pack 50,000 meals and raise $17,500 to fund the supplies. Rotary organizers are also working with the Chelsea and Brighton Rotary Clubs, as well as Interact Clubs from Saline, Skyline, and Huron High Schools and the U-M Rotaract Club, to expand community involvement.

Donations can be made at: kidscoalitionagainsthunger.org/send-hunger-packing-2025/annarborrotary_shpmep_2025.html.

