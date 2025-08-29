Armed Robbery and Assault at Apartment Complex in Dexter

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking information about an armed robbery that took place on August 26 on Dan Hoey Road.

According to the WCSO, deputies responded at 11:27 p.m. on the 26th to an apartment complex in the 7600 Block of Dan Hoey Road for an Armed Robbery.

“Upon arrival deputies spoke to two male victims 20 and 21 years old who reported two unknown male subjects assaulted one of the two victims and stole cash from the victims’ residence,” the WCSO said.

There’s limited description of the “subjects” but they are described as a white male and black male, both of unknown age or further description, law enforcement said.

The subjects were reported have been wearing masks covering their faces and both were armed with pistols. They fled in an unknown direction from the location driving a black Chevrolet Traverse.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public to help solve this crime. Police are asking anyone with information to call: 734-994-2911 or 911 at Metro Dispatch or at the 734-973-7711 for the Anonymous Tip Line.