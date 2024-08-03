Art Around Saline Announces 2024 Selections

Community News

Each year, the Arts & Culture Committee promotes local artists through the Art Around Saline program by reproducing their artwork for public display.

The Art Around Saline public art initiative is pleased to announce the six talented artists whose work has been selected for Art Around Saline 2024:

MORGAN BURGARD “Mindful Moments”

“Mindful Moments” CHERYL CHIDESTER “Textures of Lucca”

“Textures of Lucca” VALERIE MANN “Anemones”

“Anemones” MARY MURPHY “Daybreak – Les Cheneaux”

“Daybreak – Les Cheneaux” TOVE VIVEKANAND “Dragon”

“Dragon” JILL STEFANI WAGNER “Parker Mill Creek”

The committee offers its warm gratitude to its wonderful jurors for Art Around Saline 2024:

Tamara Moore

Ann Stofflet

Linda Ter Haar

Bruce Westland

Ginger Liemohn

Kevin Camero-Sulak

Reeti Rouse

The committee also thanks all the artists who submitted their incredible work this year. The selected pieces have been installed, and photos of the installations, along with their locations, will be posted on the City of Saline website and the Arts and Culture Committee Facebook page.

To keep this project going strong, please consider volunteering your time to help organize the program, your money to support the display of public art or your building to host previous winners’ artwork. The program is in particular need of permanent sites for our legacy art. If your business would be interested in hosting one of our pieces, or if you are interested in helping in any way, please contact Helen Clark at helenclark5@msn.com.