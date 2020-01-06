Advertisement





Arthur M. Christopherson

Dexter, Michigan

Passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Chelsea Retirement Community. He was 88 years old.

Born March 6, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was the son of Arthur Christopherson and Lavanche Ludwig.

Arthur served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he attended college in Pittsburgh where he received his bachelor’s degree. Arthur was an engineer for Ford Motor Company from 1953-1996 when he retired. Working on things came naturally to him and he was an amazing craftsman building elaborate kaleidoscopes of brass and hand-cut colored glass for his wife and daughter, working in a woodshop, a machine shop or tinkering on cars were some of his favorite things.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Gail Christopherson of Ann Arbor.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice in 2012.

A Memorial Open House for Rusty (Arthur) Christopherson, will be held January 11, 2020, at 3266 Alpine, Dexter, MI 48130. Time of gathering from 10 am-11 pm with a Service and Sharing of Memories at 2:00 pm.