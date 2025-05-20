As City Seeks More Feedback, Early Survey Data Highlights Milan’s Strengths, Weaknesses

Milan City’s master plan survey is still open—but not for long. Residents have through May 31 to weigh in before results are presented to the council. After that time, City Manager Jim Lancaster said the community will have additional chances to provide input during regular public comment periods, which could lead to more pointed surveys or public hearings.

So far, the results from those who responded before the work session in January show emerging trends.

For instance, in the comment section on what they most wanted to change about the city, about half asked for more restaurants, especially sit-down establishments.

When asked what people love about Milan, location, community character, and events all ranked high, with easy access to basic needs and quality schools not far behind.

In addition to sit-down restaurants, if people could change Milan, they say they’d like investment in infrastructure, more shopping, and more recreational opportunities. Other categories for improvement that received at least 20% of the votes included: affordable housing and improved city services.

However, “please don’t raise taxes,” added some residents. That being said, the data showed around 70 percent of residents would be willing to support millages for roads, public safety or recreation.

In addition to ranking responses, residents wrote extensive comments to provide further guidance to the city. However, some of the comments conflicted with each other and some ran against general trends.

Feedback showed concerns about housing options, maintaining a small town feel and community, accessibility, transportation, internet access and technology.

“The American middle class thrives in Milan,” wrote one resident, adding, “With the dangers of inflation and rising prices that middle class is facing quite a bit of suffering.” Someone else wrote: “We need to have a good mix of housing for all income levels. I’m most concerned for seniors who have few options that are affordable and AVAILABLE.”

There were many comments showing concerns about costs of living. Some requested lower taxes or reduced taxes for seniors. “Taxes are getting too high without services to show,” complained one respondent. Some requested a focus on the disabled.

One person wrote: “I’m picking infrastructure twice. Please.” Responders also requested city services like softened water and longer leaf and yard waste pickup period.

Others asked for more recreation opportunities and things for adults, teens and kids to do – requesting bicycle trails, a BMX or skate park, a pool with a shallow end for kids that provides lessons, interactive activities like an art studio, pottery classes, paint & sip and a bigger library.

Others said the city can’t do everything and some things should be left to larger communities. “I think our community doesn’t need to value all the shiny and expensive things. We value community, relationships, and preservation of farmland,” stated one response.

More than half of those who responded during the first period the survey was open are between 35 and 54 years old. Respondees are well balanced between newer move ins and those who have lived in Milan for decades. More than 80 percent of respondents are from Milan City, but there have also been respondents from Milan and York Townships and other surrounding areas. About 22 percent are parents of a student at Milan Area School District.

Mayor Ed Kolar said the survey responses will guide how the city uses any money remaining after paying regular city expenses. The city said the survey will take no more than 20 minutes.

The complete early results to the survey are at the bottom of the January Council Packet.