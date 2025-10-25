Attempted Bank Robbery in Dexter has Alleged Ties to Venezuelan Gang

The attempted robbery at the Chelsea State Bank branch in Dexter has led to a Venezuelan man being accused of conspiring with others to break into the location’s drive-thru ATM.

The incident occurred on October 12 at the branch located at 7101 Dexter Ann Arbor Road.

The suspect has been identified in news reports as a Yosue Manuel Gonzalez-Moy. Multiple news outlets have now reported about the case. Each is citing a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in a case being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Gonzalez-Moy has been charged with conspiracy to commit bank larceny. According to news reports, he told police he is allegedly connected to the gang Tren de Aragua, which is a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela with a presence in the U.S.

To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Commander Eugene Rush of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Division.

Rush said on Oct. 12 at approximately 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 7100 Block of Dexter Ann Arbor Road in Dexter City for an ATM alarm at a local bank. Rush said bank surveillance video identified an unknown male subject tampering with the ATM and a suspect vehicle parked near the ATM.

Rush said deputies located the vehicle involved a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop where the vehicle failed to stop. He said a short pursuit ensued which ended after the vehicle crashed in Scio Township.

It’s been reported the suspect vehicle reportedly lost control and hit a tree, which later led to the death at the hospital of the suspect driver. Gonzalez-Moy was in the vehicle as well and also reportedly suffered injuries.

In their investigation at the crash scene, it’s been reported that deputies reportedly found a cell phone and devices that appeared similar to the ones caught on security footage back at the ATM scene. Its alleged Gonzalez-Moy was reportedly trying to install these devices on the ATM, which would in part give remote access to the machine. An alarm was set off in the process and this led to law enforcement being alerted.

It’s also been reported that Gonzalez-Moy told police he was connected with the criminal Venezuelan Gang, who he said were blackmailing him to rob ATMs and had directed him to that particular ATM.