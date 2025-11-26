November 26, 2025

Attention Dexter Football Fans

Lonnie Huhman

DexterSports

From the Dexter Touchdown Club:

The Dexter Touchdown Club Needs Your Help!
As many of you know, our Dexter Varsity Football Team is heading to FORD FIELD on Friday, November 28th for the State Championship! Kickoff is at 7:00 PM, and we couldn’t be more proud of our players, coaches, and community.
To give our boys the send-off they deserve, we’re asking our incredible Dexter community to come out and cheer them on as they depart for Detroit!
📣 Send-Off Details
🚒 The team will leave Dexter High School at 4:00 PM, accompanied by the Dexter Fire Department.
🛣️ They’ll travel down Parker Road, past A&W and the American Legion, then continue up through downtown.
⏰ They should be coming through town at approximately 4:05 PM—so please be out there and ready!
Let’s line the streets, wave our signs, wear our maroon and gold, and show these boys how proud we are of them!
THANK YOU, DEXTER!
We appreciate this town more than words can say.
Go Dreads! 🏈📣

