| 2 min read | from Virginia Krueger, Chelsea District Library |

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is pleased to announce the 11th annual Authors in Chelsea program. This two-day program is a partnership between CDL and Chelsea Schools that brings nationally known authors into the classroom. Since its inception, it has encouraged over 9,500 Chelsea students to explore the art and craft of writing. Through workshops and assemblies, students learn to better read and appreciate literature and discover how they too can use writing as a powerful tool to express themselves. This year’s program will take place on March 17-18, 2020.

For the first time, Kindergarten and Young Fives students will participate in the program thanks to the continued support of the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Friends of Chelsea District Library. CEF’s generous $1,500 grant pays for books by the visiting authors for school classrooms and media centers. These books allow teachers the ability to use them as part of their curriculum planning and to prepare students for the authors’ visits. Through the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Chelsea District Library, the program receives a $2,500 donation to offset authors’ appearance fees. Support from these organizations allows more than 1,200 children in grades K-6 to participate each year. “We are always looking for ways to expand this program and given the nature of our North Creek author’s work, this felt like the right year to include the Kindergarten crowd,” says Edith Donnell, Youth & Teen Librarian at CDL.

This year’s distinguished guests include Alyssa Satin Capucilli (Biscuit and Katy Duck early reader series), receiver of the American Library Association award; Kirby Larson (Dogs of WWII series and Nubs informational picture book), a Newbery Honor Medal recipient; and Susan Vaught (Footer Davis is Probably Crazy and Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocolypse), winner of the Edgar Award for mystery. These authors will be visiting North Creek, South Meadows, and Beach Middle schools respectively on March 17 and 18. During their time in the classroom, the authors provide writing presentations and workshops to students.

In addition to visiting Chelsea Schools’ classrooms, this year’s guests will also be present for An Evening with the Authors, an event open to the public at Washington Street Education Center on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm. “The authors often share personal stories at this evening program beyond what they’ve included in their school presentations. It’s a truly inspiring evening,” says Jessica Zubik, Youth & Teen Librarian. This event is free of charge and includes an opportunity to purchase books to be signed by the authors, courtesy of Just Imagine. The first 20 families to arrive for the event will receive a free book.

For more information about Authors in Chelsea, please visit: chelseadistrictlibrary.org/authors-in-chelsea/.