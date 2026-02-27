Authors in Chelsea is Back for Its 17th Year

By Katie Hepler

For the 17th year, Chelsea District Library is commemorating March is Reading Month by bringing a lineup of award-winning authors to Chelsea to celebrate the power of writing. Authors in Chelsea, designed to inspire students as readers and writers, will bring authors into Chelsea classrooms for two days on March 10 and 11 for face-to-face learning about the author’s research, writing process, character development, and more. The authors will also present and participate in a Q&A at an evening event on March 10 that is open to the public.

Authors in Chelsea hosts nationally recognized authors who are engaging for children and educators alike. The aim is to encourage students to appreciate the art and craft of writing as they enjoy literature and to explore the “power of writing” in their own creative writing pursuits.

“Authors in Chelsea is such a special, unique experience for our students ,” said Adam Schilt, Principal of Beach Middle School. “It is so exciting for our students to be able to learn from an author they admire—to hear about their process, what inspires them, and what it is like to be a published author. They come away from these sessions with a fresh spark to pursue books and writing.”

In its 17-year history, the Authors in Chelsea program has brought more than 40 authors to Chelsea to share their stories with Chelsea School District students and the greater community.

“Chelsea District Library’s mission is to Engage, Inspire, and Equip, and bringing these talented authors to Chelsea students and the greater community certainly delivers on that goal,” said Lori Coryell, Chelsea District Library Director. “We are so lucky to live in a community that embraces a love of storytelling — whether it is through art, playwriting, music, or welcoming these talented authors. Special thanks to our partners at the Chelsea Education Foundation and the Friends of the Chelsea District Library for making this possible.” To prepare for the event, hundreds of books by the visiting authors were delivered to Chelsea School District buildings courtesy of fundraising efforts from the Chelsea Education Foundation.

Ashley Wolff will visit students in grades 1–2 at North Creek Elementary. She is an accomplished author and illustrator. Since her first book was published in 1984, she has been the author and/or illustrator of more than 40 books, from classics like Baby Beluga to exciting new books like Wildfire! Hailing from the beautiful state of Vermont, Ashley loves the changing of the seasons, which inspire her art. One of her most popular series is the Miss Bindergarten series, where a classroom of kindergarteners learn fun lessons.

Ashley Wolff

Sy Montgomery will visit with students in grades 3–5 at South Meadows Elementary School. Sy is a nationally bestselling author of more than 35 books for adults and kids. Sy’s animal research has taken her across the globe, from swimming with piranhas, eels, and pink dolphins in the Amazon, to the cloud forest of Papua New Guinea, to snorkeling with octopuses in Mexico. Amongst many awards and distinctions, Kakapo Rescue: Saving the World’s Strangest Parrot won the Sibert Medal for outstanding children’s nonfiction. Sy will give presentations to all students at South Meadows Elementary School and travels to Chelsea from New Hampshire.

Sy Montgomery

Natalie Lloyd will visit with sixth grade classes at Beach Middle School. Natalie writes in the shadows beside a sunny window in Tennessee. She loves adventuring with her husband, Justin, and their dogs. Her first novel, A Snicker of Magic, was an ALA Notable Book, a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, a Top Ten Kids Indie Next Pick and an NPR, iBooks, and Parents Magazine best book of the year for children. Lloyd’s other novels have won accolades from Entertainment Weekly, Junior Library Guild, the American Library Association, and more. Her newest novel, The Witching Wind, was released in Fall 2025.

Natalie Lloyd

In addition to their time in the classrooms, this year’s authors will be featured at An Evening with the Authors, which is open to the public and free of charge. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30pm in the Washington Street Education Center Auditorium located at 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear from all three nationally acclaimed authors, have a chance to ask questions, and purchase books to be signed (courtesy of Serendipity Books). Each author will speak for 15–20 minutes, followed by a Q&A session and book signing in the lobby. Arrive early for free books! The first 20 families to arrive will receive a coupon for a free book from Serendipity Books. A wide variety of titles by our visiting authors will be available to purchase, as well.

Authors in Chelsea is possible thanks to the Chelsea District Library, the Chelsea School District, the Chelsea Education Foundation, Serendipity Books, and the Friends of the Chelsea District Library.