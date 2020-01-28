Advertisement





| 5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is investing in affordable housing across Michigan and as part of this recently awarded the Dexter-based project, Hilltop View Apartments, through its Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) Program.

Artist renders of past Avalon Housing complexes shown at an open house presentation in Dexter last year.

MSHDA announced on Jan. 28, the Dexter-based project earning LIHTC awards in this funding round is:

Hilltop View Apartments, Dexter

Developer: Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corporation

LIHTC Award: $874,756

LIHTC are federal tax credits administered by MSHDA through a competitive application process, the announcement said.

“The Authority holds two funding rounds per year, in October and April, each for roughly half of the available $29.5 million credit,” according to MSHDA. “Developers can draw from their tax credit amount annually for 10 years, keeping housing affordable over the long term and sustaining major investments in local communities.”

Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel announced MSHDA is awarding more than $12.6 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to build or rehabilitate 15 developments in big cities and small towns across Michigan.

“This round of tax credits will create hundreds of new apartments and rehabilitate hundreds more in areas of high need throughout our state,” Heidel said in the announcement. “We know there’s a big demand for affordable housing in urban areas, but rural areas often face similar housing challenges and I’m especially excited to see the geographic diversity in the credits we’ve awarded in this round.”

Eight of the 15 LIHTC-backed projects will be new construction, according to MSHDA.

The other seven developments will benefit from critical safety improvements, energy efficiencies and modernized amenities, the MSHDA announcement said.

In all, nine of the developments are in Opportunity Zones, areas established by Congress in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According MSHDA, Opportunity Zones are eligible for additional tax benefits aimed at spurring private investment, economic growth and jobs in distressed communities.

“Adding to the housing stock in Opportunity Zones will expand and improve the affordable options for a growing workforce,” Heidel said.

MSHDA said the LIHTC “is a critical resource for developers when planning to build or rehabilitate quality affordable rental housing. It is estimated that this round of tax credit awards will leverage almost $98 million in private investment for Michigan over the 10-year lifespan of the credits.”

The program is an investment vehicle created by the federal Tax Reform Act of 1986, MSHDA said, which is intended to increase and preserve affordable rental housing by replacing earlier tax incentives with a credit directly applicable against taxable income.

Administered in Michigan by MSHDA, the program permits investors in affordable rental housing who are awarded the credit- corporations, banking institutions, and individuals – to claim a credit against their tax liability annually for a period of 10 years.

According to the website Michigan.gov, the program works in that the maximum tax credit a project may receive is based on a percentage of the portion of rental housing (whether the housing is newly constructed or rehabilitated) that the owner agrees to maintain as both rent and income restricted for a period of at least 18 years.

Of the LIHTC, the Michigan.gov website said, “at a minimum, either 20 percent of the units must be for residents whose incomes do not exceed 50 percent of area median income or 40 percent of the units must be for residents whose incomes do not exceed 60 percent of the area median income (as determined and adjusted annually by HUD). The rents on the units must also be restricted. An annual credit equal to roughly 9 percent of the qualified basis of construction or rehabilitation costs is available to developments not utilizing federal or tax-exempt financing.”

Michigan.gov said an annual credit roughly equal to 4 percent of the qualified basis is applicable where federal or tax-exempt financing is utilized and, in certain cases, for acquisition cost associated with rehabilitation.

“These tax credits are a limited resource, and there is always a greater demand than what we have available to allocate,” Chad Benson, LIHTC allocations manager at MSHDA, said in the announcement. “In this funding round alone, the demand outweighed available credits three to one. If enacted, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act would have enabled us to fund about 7 more developments.”

The widely supported Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act would expand and strengthen LIHTC to produce more units of affordable housing and better serve at-risk and underserved communities, according to MSHDA. In an announcement earlier this week, MSHDA said this and other provisions were stripped from the bill’s final version in the last hours of negotiation.

This story will be updated once The Sun Times News is able to get Avalon’s reaction to the announcement.



The 15 projects that earned LIHTC awards in this funding round are:



The Anchor at Mariners Inn, Detroit

Developer: Mariners Inn

LIHTC Award: $1,300,000

Benjamin O. Davis Veterans Village, Detroit

Developer: Davis Veterans Village GP, LLC

LIHTC Award: $1,178,471

La Joya Gardens, Detroit

Developer: Southwest Detroit Business Association, Inc.

LIHTC Award: $811,553

Unity Park Rentals V, Pontiac

Developer: Community Housing Network, Inc.

LIHTC Award: $411,894

Georgia Manor, Flint

Developer: Communities First, Inc.

LIHTC Award: $385,917

Madison Lofts, Grand Rapids

Developer: Madison Lofts LDHA LLC

LIHTC Award: $535,000

Eastern Lofts, Grand Rapids

Developer: MVAH Holding LLC

LIHTC Award: $1,290,800

South Washington Park, Lansing

Developer: Lansing Housing Commission

LIHTC Award: $1,485,000

TEN21 Apartments, Muskegon

Developer: General Capital Development, LLC

LIHTC Award: $1,500,000

Clinton Place, Mt. Clemens

Developer: National Church Residences

LIHTC Award: $1,500,000

Jacklyn Apartments, Belding

Developer: Truverse MI, LLC

LIHTC Award: $521,168

Meadow Ridge Apartments, Marlette

Developer: DeShano Development Corporation

LIHTC Award: $155,391

Scottish Pines Apartments, Alma

Developer: DeShano Development Corporation

LIHTC Award: $156,773

Waterview Apartments – Phase I, Gladstone

Developer: Gladstone Housing Commission

LIHTC Award: $535,227

