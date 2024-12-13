Ballet Chelsea Announces Winter Semester 2 Class Schedule

Ballet Chelsea is excited to announce its Winter Semester 2 class schedule from January 13 through May 17, 2024. The semester features a wide array of classes tailored to dancers of all ages and experience levels, with additional 8-week mini-sessions perfect for those seeking shorter commitments or an introduction to dance.

Ballet Chelsea is renowned for its dedicated team of instructors who bring experience and passion to the studio. Each instructor is committed to fostering a supportive and creative environment where students can develop their skills, express themselves, and explore the artistry of dance.

Class Offerings:

Winter Semester 2 includes a diverse lineup of classes designed to inspire dancers at every stage:

Young Dancers Program – Ages 2 ½-7

Ballet Training Program – Ages 7+

Adult Ballet Classes – Ages 18+

Hip Hop, Jazz, Contemporary, Musical Theatre, and Tap – Ages 3+

For dancers looking to explore something new, Ballet Chelsea’s 8-week mini-sessions offer an excellent way to get started or focus on a specific style in a condensed timeframe. Registration opens December 16, 2024. You can register at this link: www.balletchelsea.org/classes/

New students are invited to take advantage of Ballet Chelsea’s free trial class opportunity, providing a firsthand experience of the studio’s exceptional instruction and vibrant community.

Open House – Ballet Chelsea will host an Open House on January 9, 2025, from 4 to 7 pm, at Ballet Chelsea’s Studio, 1050 South Main Street. Take a studio tour, meet the staff, and get answers to your questions. Learn more about their youth and adult programs.

Ballet Chelsea also proudly offers an Adaptive Dance Program that provides a welcoming space for individuals with disabilities to experience the joy of dance. These classes emphasize creativity, confidence, and self-expression while tailoring movement to meet the unique needs of each participant. This program reflects Ballet Chelsea’s commitment to making dance accessible to all.

Join us this winter to embark on a journey of movement, artistry, and growth. For more information on class schedules or to register for a free trial, visit Ballet Chelsea’s website at https://balletchelsea.org/classes/ or contact us at info@balletchelsea.org., or call 734-475-3070.