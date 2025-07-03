Ballet Chelsea Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Dance Education

Photo: Nutcracker Performance Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography

Ballet Chelsea marks its 30th anniversary, three decades of quality instruction, exceptional teachers, and a commitment to the art of ballet. Renowned for offering a full spectrum of ballet classes, summer camps, mini-sessions, adaptive dance, and intensive training for serious dancers, Ballet Chelsea continues to cultivate talent and inspire the next generation of performers.

Since its inception, Ballet Chelsea has remained a cultural cornerstone in the community, welcoming dancers of all ages and skill levels. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Michelle Quenon, the school’s faculty, all advocates of dance education, has nurtured creativity and artistic expression while emphasizing technical proficiency and personal growth.

Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography

This year, Ballet Chelsea celebrates its 28th annual performance of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Looking ahead, the school’s spring 2026 production will feature the tale of Alice in Wonderland, an enchanting experience for both dancers and audiences.

In addition to its traditional ballet offerings, Ballet Chelsea is developing a new element for its adaptive dance program in collaboration with Chelsea Hospital. This initiative focuses on supporting individuals with neurological disorders resulting from spinal cord injuries through the transformative power of dance.

Ballet Chelsea also believes in the importance of sharing the joy of dance with the broader community through its outreach program. The school regularly performs at local community events such as Sounds & Sights on Thursday nights, as well as at senior centers and the Chelsea Library. These free performances make ballet accessible to all, fostering a love for the arts in community members of all ages. This year, they will be performing during Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights at the Clocktower on July 31.

Ballet Chelsea is facing financial challenges that threaten the continuation of its programs and productions. As they celebrate this significant anniversary, they invite their community to support the school by enrolling in classes, participating in summer

camps, and donating. Every contribution counts, ensuring that Ballet Chelsea can thrive for another 30 years and beyond.

Ballet Chelsea is inviting community members to attend upcoming events and support its programming as it marks its 30th anniversary.

For more information on classes, performances, and how to get involved, you can attend their Open House on July 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the studio. And visit their website at www.balletchelsea.org or contact us at 734-475-3070.