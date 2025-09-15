September 15, 2025

Ballet Chelsea Opens Annual Fundraiser

STN Staff

Chelsea

Ballet Chelsea has unveiled their sixth annual Fundraising Campaign, Partner With Us (PWU), launching Sept. 29 through Oct. 11.

“This vital campaign is essential for sustaining Ballet Chelsea as a cherished nonprofit arts organization dedicated to enhancing the community’s cultural fabric,” Ballet Chelsea said in a recent press release.

Since their inaugural campaign in 2020, donations of over 1,390 donors has raised $148,000. This year, for their 30th anniversary, Chelsea Ballet has established a goal of $30,000.

One thing that Ballet Chelsea is able to do with the community’s financial support is their Adaptive Dance Program (ADP), which offers therapeutic classes to those facing barriers to participation. With the support of individual donors and corporate partners—including the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation and Chelsea Community Foundation—this class empowers over 350 students and their aides to experience the joy of dance each year. Ballet Chelsea is looking forward to collaborating with Chelsea Hospital in an initiative that focuses on supporting individuals with neurological disorders resulting from spinal cord injuries.

“Ballet Chelsea is passionate about creating meaningful connections in our community,” Artistic Director Michelle Quenon said. “Our goal is to provide outstanding dance education for all, encompassing a rich variety of styles—from ballet and pointe to jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, and adaptive dance.”

Donations can be made by visiting www.balletchelsea.org or texting BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321 to contribute.

