Ballet Chelsea Summer Registration is Open for All Ages

Ballet Chelsea offers students of all ages and levels a complete dance education in its state-of-the-art facility. The nationally recognized studio has designed a varied and exciting curriculum in a nurturing and caring environment.

Ballet Chelsea offers 10+ years of Summer Dance Intensives that include

Advanced Mini Ballet Intensive

Advanced Performance Intensive

Intermediate Mini Ballet Intensive

Musical Theatre Dance Intensive (new)

Summer Dance Intensive

“We have talented, engaged, well-rounded instructors whose love for dance shows in their classes and camps,” said Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director.

Ballet Chelsea provides Mini Class Sessions, during which students can determine if they enjoy the class and invest in a more extended version of the same class in the fall. Ballet Chelsea also offers Free Trial Classes.

It is time to sign up for Summer Camps. This year’s offers include:

Bluey Camp

Swiftie Camp

Defying Gravity Camp

Play.Dance.Create. Camp

Frozen Camp

The Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) brings movement classes to residents ages 3 – 102. Classes are designed for those with mental, physical, and/or cognitive limitations. Each class is tailor-made to the needs and the participants’ abilities. The aim is to improve coordination and balance, endurance, flexibility, self-confidence, and teamwork for students.

Photo courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography

Registration is open. To register and learn more about class and camp schedules, visit https://balletchelsea.org/classes/summer-programs/