Ballet Chelsea Thanks Community for Supporting 2025 Partner with Us Campaign

Ballet Chelsea would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the 2025 Partner With Us fundraising campaign! Their Peer-to-Peer Campaign raised an impressive $16,428 toward their $30,000 goal.

This generosity represents a vital contribution that enables Ballet Chelsea to continue enriching the community through the transformative power of movement and music. The impact of this support resonates through their classes and performances, allowing Ballet Chelsea to offer inclusive and meaningful experiences for dancers of all ages and skill levels. One of their students just celebrated their 102nd birthday!

Every dollar raised plays a crucial role in sustaining the nonprofit’s mission and expanding access to quality dance education in the community. Ballet Chelsea will keep the donation page open through the end of the year. For those who haven’t yet had the opportunity to contribute, you still have time to make a gift. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference in the lives of dancers and the community at large. In addition to the outreach events they have done this year, namely Chelsea Community Foundation’s Ann Feeney Leadership Awards, North Creek School, and the Chelsea Senior Center, the balance of 2025 includes the following community-hosted events:

Chelsea Retirement Community – November 6th, 10:30-11:00 am

Dexter District Library – November 8, 11 am

Grass Lake Senior Center – November 10, 12:45-1:15 pm

Silver Maples of Chelsea – November 19, 3:00-3:30 pm

Chelsea Retirement Community – November 20, 10:30-11:00 am

Library Day @ Chelsea District Library – December 4, 9:15-11:15 am

Ballet Chelsea extends its thanks for the generous support. They are shaping the future of dance education and inspiring the next generation of performers. For more information or to donate, please visit www.balletchelsea.org.