February 01, 2025

Chelsea

Ballet Chelsea to Perform at Chelsea High School

Ballet Chelsea is buzzing as it gears up for the anticipated performance of Don Quixote, which Chelsea High School will host on April 12 and 13, 2025. This celebrated ballet, blending humor, romance, and captivating choreography, showcases the extraordinary talents of Ballet Chelsea’s dancers in a timeless story that has enchanted audiences for generations. Tickets will be available on March 10 on the Ballet Chelsea Website, www.balletchelsea.org. Mark your calendars!

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook as they share the tale of Don Quixote and post all the exciting details about the upcoming performance!

