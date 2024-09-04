Ballet Chelsea’s 2024 Fundraising Campaign

Partner With Us: Kick off September 11, 2024

Ballet Chelsea is launching its fifth annual Fundraising Campaign, Partner With Us (PWU), that kicks off on September 11 and runs through September 21.

This campaign is critical to Ballet Chelsea’s financial viability as a nonprofit arts organization. If you value the arts in our community, please consider making a donation to Ballet Chelsea during their Partner With Us campaign. Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help Ballet Chelsea remain dancing for years to come.

Photo courtesy Michael Bessom Photography

Since the first PWU campaign in 2020, through the generosity of donors, Ballet Chelsea has raised $118,000 from 1,279 individual donations. An impressive contribution from Peer to Peer Fundraising by the studio dancers with 225 individual fundraising pages created. This year’s Partner With Us fundraising goal is $30,000.

Ballet Chelsea is devoted to raising funds to provide financial aid and scholarships to make dance accessible for all. Ballet Chelsea delivers over $10,000 in financial aid and class discounts to its students each year. They have developed an Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) to provide free, therapeutic, and inclusive programming to dancers who may not otherwise have the opportunity to dance. The ADP classes are free thanks to numerous individual donors and corporate sponsors including the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, Chelsea Community Foundation, The Wilkinson Foundation, and Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. Over 350 students and 40 aides move with Ballet Chelsea’s ADP Program.

Photo Courtesy Michael Bessom Photography

Community outreach is an essential part of Ballet Chelsea. Every year, their company members participate in events within local communities around Chelsea, bringing the joy of dance into classes, senior centers, after-school programs, and underserved communities. They have performed at Ann Arbor Senior Center, Dexter Senior Center, Cedars of Dexter, Chelsea Farmers Market, Chelsea Retirement Community, Dexter Library, Chelsea District Library, North Creek Elementary, Saline Senior Center, Silver Maples of Chelsea, and the Grass Lake Senior Center. These events are free for all attendees.

Photo Courtesy Ballet Chelsea

Michelle Quenon, Ballet Chelsea’s Artistic Director, said, “Ballet Chelsea remains committed to growing our community connections into the future. Our commitment to excellence in dance education for all who wish to dance remains at the forefront of our mission. Our expanded Dancing Back Program includes ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, adult ballet, adaptive dance, and summer intensive training, and reflects Ballet Chelsea’s deep investment into the communities we serve by sharing music and movement.”

Ballet Chelsea has established itself as a multifaceted arts organization within Southeast Michigan. Through hard work and generous community support, the nonprofit organization continues to provide high caliber dance training, arts education, and performance opportunities to students from many mid-Michigan communities.

This year, Ballet Chelsea will celebrate its 27th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker with four performances this December in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center. Their spring performance, Don Quixote, will be at the Chelsea High School Auditorium in April 2025.

Ballet Chelsea needs your support! If you value the arts in our community, please consider making a donation by going to balletchelsea.org. As part of the Partner With Us campaign running September 11 through 21, Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help them continue dancing for years to come.