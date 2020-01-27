Advertisement





| 5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Webster Township Board will put a ballot question to the voters in an election this year asking them to take the renew and increase the operating millage back to where it was before it was decreased over the years by Headlee.

The ballot question is drafted as:

“Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Webster Township, of 1.16 mills ($1.16 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.7559 mills ($0.7559 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 1.16 mills ($1.16 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2020 through 2024 inclusive, for general township operating purposes, road maintenance and future capital improvements, raising an estimated $509,466 in the first year the millage is levied.”

Advertisement

The township board voted 6-1 on Jan. 21, to move forward on putting this ballot question to voters this year.

A big part of the board’s talk about operating funding and any increase in it was about roads. The board spoke about the need to properly inform the voters about how an increase back to the original operating millage rate (in essence a tax increase) would be used.

Township treasurer John Scharf was the no vote, but said finding funding for road work is important. Scharf explained his no vote by giving some background as to a meeting he had with some Washtenaw County officials.

Prior to his meeting, it was the township’s understanding that the operating millage was expiring so it needed to go to the voters for a renewal, so the township can cover some essential responsibilities.

However, that meeting changed his mind about the expiration and led Scharf to see the only reason for a vote was if the township wants an increase.

In follow up, Scharf gave some background to The Sun Times News.

“In the early 1960’s the County of Washtenaw, in agreement with the Township Supervisors, established an “Allocated Operating Millage” at the rate of 1.16 mills,” he said. “That allocated millage exists indefinitely. In other words, it never expires.”

He said in 1978, Michigan voters approved an amendment to the State constitution known as the Headlee Amendment, which included a number of provisions related to state and local taxes. He said this amendment has caused Webster’s Allocated Operating to be reduced over time to the current rate of 0.7559 mills.



“The Board voted on ballot language for an operating millage,” Scharf said. “I voted no because a ballot proposal is not required since the existing millage has no expiration date. My fellow Board members apparently did not accept the opinions, as relayed by me, from the Washtenaw County Treasurer (McClary, CPFO, CPFIM), the Washtenaw County Deputy Treasurer (Bos), the Washtenaw County Director of Equalization (Patel), his Management Manager (Steffens) and all of the 20 or more attendees at yesterday’s Washtenaw County Treasurers meeting. They have all told me, either verbally or in writing, that Webster’s Operating Millage does not expire.”

However, Scharf said he would support ballot language that would be more specific and give voters the opportunity to decide if they wish to increase the amount of road maintenance in Webster Township.

In putting forth the motion to do a renewal/increase, township supervisor John Kingsley said they should ask for the renewal/increase and if it fails then the township, if Scharf is correct, can maintain the current rate, but would not be able to bring in new funding.

He said the township would consult with its attorney and if Scharf’s assessment was incorrect then the township would need to start over and ask for a renewal of the current rate of .7559.

Kingsley said it was important to properly inform the voters about the ballot question, which should include telling them exactly what the the additional tax dollars going to the township will be used on, which again could include specifying potential road improvements.

In follow up with Kingsley, he told The Sun Times News, “If approved by the voters, the total operating millage will be a total of 1.16, but will be subjected to Headlee prior to collection. The old millage brought in about $332,000. We will be using most of the increase to repair our local roads since the state is not doing their job. What happened to “Fix the Damn Roads”?

In giving some background, Scharf said the township currently collects three millages. He said the operating millage, “covers our employee and officials pay, utilities and maintenance of our Township hall, and funds our Capital Improvement Fund and whatever road maintenance that we can afford.”

He said the current amount of the Operating Millage is $331,987 per year in Webster.



Scharf said the township also has a Public Safety millage that pays exclusively for Police and Fire Protection as well as a millage to Purchase Development Rights (PDR) in an ongoing attempt to preserve township farmland and open space.



According to data from Washtenaw County, Scharf said Webster’s current Operating Millage rate is the third lowest rate of the 20 townships in Washtenaw County.

According to the Michigan Municipal League, “In a nutshell, Headlee requires a local unit of government to reduce its millage when annual growth on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation. As a consequence, the local unit’s millage rate gets “rolled back” so that the resulting growth in property tax revenue, community-wide, is no more than the rate of inflation. A “Headlee override” is a vote by the electors to return the millage to the amount originally authorized via charter, state statute, or a vote of the people, and is necessary to counteract the effects of the “Headlee Rollback.”

This is where the story currently stands, so updates will follow once more is known about the next steps, such as verifying Scharf’s stance on the expiration.

As to this, Kingsley said it will take some research of the history of Webster Township to know the detailed answer to that.